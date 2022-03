Glens Falls boys swimming coach Kevin Crossman has been named the Division II Coach of the Year for Section II swimming.

Glens Falls swimmers Joe Flood and Aiden Murphy were named to the Division II boys swimming all-star team for Section II.

Burnt Hills-Scotia's Sam Brown was named D-II Swimmer of the Year.

