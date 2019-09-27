SCHENECTADY-COLONIE 85, GLENS FALLS 79
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay — 1. Schenectady-Colonie (Wyland, Bogdanowicz-Wilson, Casper, Norton) 2:03.86; 2. Glens Falls 2:05.41; 3. Schenectady-Colonie 2:13.49.
200 Freestyle — 1. Alexis Gibson (SCHC) 2:10.68; 2. Olivia McLeron (SCHC) 2:12.58; 3. Emma Chank (SCHC) 2:25.13.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Maura Waite (SCHC) 2:30.82; 2. Josie Casper (SCHC) 2:32.86; 3. Madison Maier (GF) 2:36.78.
50 Freestyle — 1. Gabrielle Lupe (SCHC) 27.79; 2. Rachel Wyland (SCHC) 27.89; 3. Emma Bogdanowicz-Wilson (SCHC) 27.94
100 Butterfly — 1. Lily Murray (GF) 1:12.04; 2. Maddie Norton (SCHC) 1:12.16; 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:15.64.
You have free articles remaining.
100 Freestyle — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:06.16; 2. Emma Chank (SCHC) 1:06.53; 3. Megan Spring (SCHC) 1:11.58.
500 Freestyle — 1. Olivia McLeron (SCHC) 6:07.51; 2. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 6:14.84; 3. Gabrielle Lupe (SCHC) 6:21.73.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Schenectady-Colonie (Casper, Gibson, Lupe, McLeron) 1:48.87; 2. Glens Falls 1:54.40; 3. Schenectady-Colonie 2:01.86.
100 Backstroke — 1. Madison Maier (GF) 1:10.51; 2. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:14.37; 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:16.01.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:22.70; 2. Maddie Norton (SCHC) 1:23.88; 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:26.40.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Maier, Murray, Wolfstich) 4:13.77; 2. Glens Falls 4:33.00; 3. Glens Falls 4:54.45.
Records — Glens Falls 1-3, Schenectady-Colonie 4-1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.