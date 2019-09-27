{{featured_button_text}}

SCHENECTADY-COLONIE 85, GLENS FALLS 79

Home Team: Glens Falls

200 Medley Relay — 1. Schenectady-Colonie (Wyland, Bogdanowicz-Wilson, Casper, Norton) 2:03.86; 2. Glens Falls 2:05.41; 3. Schenectady-Colonie 2:13.49.

200 Freestyle — 1. Alexis Gibson (SCHC) 2:10.68; 2. Olivia McLeron (SCHC) 2:12.58; 3. Emma Chank (SCHC) 2:25.13.

200 Individual Medley — 1. Maura Waite (SCHC) 2:30.82; 2. Josie Casper (SCHC) 2:32.86; 3. Madison Maier (GF) 2:36.78.

50 Freestyle — 1. Gabrielle Lupe (SCHC) 27.79; 2. Rachel Wyland (SCHC) 27.89; 3. Emma Bogdanowicz-Wilson (SCHC) 27.94

100 Butterfly — 1. Lily Murray (GF) 1:12.04; 2. Maddie Norton (SCHC) 1:12.16; 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:15.64.

100 Freestyle — 1. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:06.16; 2. Emma Chank (SCHC) 1:06.53; 3. Megan Spring (SCHC) 1:11.58.

500 Freestyle — 1. Olivia McLeron (SCHC) 6:07.51; 2. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 6:14.84; 3. Gabrielle Lupe (SCHC) 6:21.73.

200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Schenectady-Colonie (Casper, Gibson, Lupe, McLeron) 1:48.87; 2. Glens Falls 1:54.40; 3. Schenectady-Colonie 2:01.86.

100 Backstroke — 1. Madison Maier (GF) 1:10.51; 2. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:14.37; 3. Rowan Davidson (GF) 1:16.01.

100 Breaststroke — 1. Ella Wolfstich (GF) 1:22.70; 2. Maddie Norton (SCHC) 1:23.88; 3. Kailey Gayton (GF) 1:26.40.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Glens Falls (Davidson, Maier, Murray, Wolfstich) 4:13.77; 2. Glens Falls 4:33.00; 3. Glens Falls 4:54.45.

Records — Glens Falls 1-3, Schenectady-Colonie 4-1.

