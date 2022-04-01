Glens Falls boys dominate Foothills Council swimming all-stars

Glens Falls led the way in the Foothills Council Boys Swimming All-Star first team, placing swimmers in nine of the 12 events, including all three relays.
Making the first team for the Indians in individual events were Julian Stedman in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle, Aidan Murphy in diving, Luke Skellie in the 100 butterfly, Carson Rath in the 100 backstroke and Jack Barry in the 100 breaststroke.
Glens Falls relays named to the first team were Rath, Barry, Skellie and Jack Bordeau in the 200 medley relay; Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers, Joe Flood and Rath in the 200 free relay; and Towers, Flood, Frandsen and Skellie in the 400 free relay.
Gloversville-Mayfield's Dane Dillenbeck made the first team in the 50 free and 100 free, with teammate Alex Payne in the 200 free.