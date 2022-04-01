Glens Falls boys dominate Foothills Council swimming all-stars

Glens Falls led the way in the Foothills Council Boys Swimming All-Star first team, placing swimmers in nine of the 12 events, including all three relays.

Making the first team for the Indians in individual events were Julian Stedman in the 200-yard individual medley and 500 freestyle, Aidan Murphy in diving, Luke Skellie in the 100 butterfly, Carson Rath in the 100 backstroke and Jack Barry in the 100 breaststroke.

Glens Falls relays named to the first team were Rath, Barry, Skellie and Jack Bordeau in the 200 medley relay; Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers, Joe Flood and Rath in the 200 free relay; and Towers, Flood, Frandsen and Skellie in the 400 free relay.

Gloversville-Mayfield's Dane Dillenbeck made the first team in the 50 free and 100 free, with teammate Alex Payne in the 200 free.

Foothills Council Boys Swimming All-Stars First Team 200 medley relay — Glens Falls (Carson Rath, Jack Barry, Luke Skellie, Jack Bordeau) 200 freestyle — Alex Payne, Gloversville-Mayfield 200 individual medley — Julian Stedman, Glens Falls 50 freestyle — Dane Dillenbeck, G-M Diving — Aidan Murphy, Glens Falls 100 butterfly — Luke Skellie, Glens Falls 100 freestyle — Dane Dillenbeck, G-M 500 freestyle — Julian Stedman, Glens Falls 200 freestyle relay — Glens Falls (Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers, Joe Flood, Carson Rath) 100 backstroke — Carson Rath, Glens Falls 100 breaststroke — Jack Barry, Glens Falls 400 freestyle relay — Glens Falls (Nolan Towers, Joe Flood, Greg Frandsen, Luke Skellie) Second Team 200 medley relay — Gloversville-Mayfield (Lukas Oathout, Logan Oathout, Dane Dillenbeck, Kazuma Lamanto) 200 freestyle — Jack Putnam, Glens Falls 200 individual medley — Luke Skellie, Glens Falls 50 freestyle — Joe Flood, Glens Falls Diving — Jeremiah Hughes, G-M 100 butterfly — Vincent Rizzo, Fonda-Johnstown 100 freestyle — Nolan Towers, Glens Falls 500 freestyle — Ryan Rawson, Glens Falls 200 freestyle relay — Gloversville-Mayfield (Dane Dillenbeck, Lukas Oathout, Logan Oathout, Kazuma Lamanto) 100 backstroke — Lukas Oathout, G-M 100 breaststroke — Logan Oathout, G-M 400 freestyle relay — Gloversville-Mayfield (Aidan Armstrong, Preston Simons, Justin Kemmet, Alex Payne) Honorable Mention 200 medley relay — Queensbury (Brayden Lum, Noah Crandall, Ethan Langford, Harrison Sullivan) 200 freestyle — Aidan Armstrong, G-M 200 individual medley — Vincent Rizzo, Fo-Jo 50 freestyle — Greg Frandsen, Glens Falls Diving — Justin Kemmet, G-M 100 butterfly — Ryan Rawson, Glens Falls 100 freestyle — Greg Frandsen, Glens Falls 500 freestyle — Alex Payne, G-M 200 freestyle relay — Queensbury (C.J. VanGulder, Brayden Lum, Devin Dennett, Noah Crandall) 100 backstroke — Jack Putnam, Glens Falls 100 breaststroke — Heath Borgos, Glens Falls 400 freestyle relay — Queensbury (Ethan Langford, Brayden Lum, Harrison Sullivan, C.J. VanGuilder)

