G.F. captures Sect. II swim title; Bearor of QHS sets records (updated)

CLIFTON PARK — Glens Falls ran away with the Division II title in the Section II Boys Swimming and Diving Championship on Saturday at Shenendehowa.
The Indians finished with 460 1/2 points, more than 113 points ahead of second-place Albany Academy. It was Glens Falls' first title since 2016.
Queensbury accumulated 253 points to finish fourth in the 13-team field. TJ Bearor's record-setting performance earned him the Outstanding Competitor Award.
Glens Falls won on the strength of its depth, with 36 individuals or relay teams posting top-16 finishes. Will Center won an individual title in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 54.96. Glens Falls had two seconds and a third in the relay events.
"In a lot of ways, (Friday) was the setup for today," Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. "There were events where I thought we could move the needle a lot, and in the places I thought we could, we did."
Center won by 14/100ths of a second and won the race in the last two strokes, according to Crossman. Center missed the state-meet qualifying mark by .14.
"It was bittersweet. I know he really wanted to get states, but he took his time down from the preliminaries and still was a sectional champ, and I couldn't be prouder," Crossman said.
Glens Falls' 200 medley relay started the day off with a bang, shaving more than seven seconds off its preliminary time to take second in 1:42.29. The Indians' other two relays followed suit. The 200 free relay team took almost 11 seconds off its Friday time to earn third in 1:30.66, and the 400 free relay team took second in 3:23.04, more than 13 seconds faster than its preliminary time.
"We do enough on the first day to make sure we're top-eight, and then the guys know it may well be different people swimming Saturday. And that's the teamwork, understanding your role on the team. Our kids have a lot of flexibility, and to walk away with patches in all three relays makes me thrilled," Crossman said.
Bearor turned in a big day for Queensbury, winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with school-record times. Those times were also Section II meet records. His time of 20.74 seconds in the 50 free in an All-American consideration time.
"We didn't even know about the meet records because they weren't listed in the program," Queensbury coach Mike Anderson said. "He digs deeper, and I don't even know how far he can dig."
The Queensbury foursome of Bearor, Aidan Ford, Nick Brown and Ross Caimano won the 200 medley relay in 1:38.36.
Queensbury qualified its 200 freestyle relay team for the state meet in Friday's preliminaries with a time of 1:29.55. The finals relay team of Caimano, Brown, Ford and Bearor narrowly finished second — by .66 — to Albany Academy with a time of 1:28.55.
"Albany Academy being there, I think, pushed our guys," Anderson said. "To hit the state cutoff again today and drop another second is really special."
Queensbury's two relay teams, along with Bearor individually, will next swim at the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on March 6-7 at Nassau County Aquatic Center.