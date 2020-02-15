G.F. captures Sect. II swim title; Bearor of QHS sets records (updated)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Glens Falls' 200 medley relay started the day off with a bang, shaving more than seven seconds off its preliminary time to take second in 1:42.29. The Indians' other two relays followed suit. The 200 free relay team took almost 11 seconds off its Friday time to earn third in 1:30.66, and the 400 free relay team took second in 3:23.04, more than 13 seconds faster than its preliminary time.

"We do enough on the first day to make sure we're top-eight, and then the guys know it may well be different people swimming Saturday. And that's the teamwork, understanding your role on the team. Our kids have a lot of flexibility, and to walk away with patches in all three relays makes me thrilled," Crossman said.

Bearor turned in a big day for Queensbury, winning the 50- and 100-yard freestyle events with school-record times. Those times were also Section II meet records. His time of 20.74 seconds in the 50 free in an All-American consideration time.

"We didn't even know about the meet records because they weren't listed in the program," Queensbury coach Mike Anderson said. "He digs deeper, and I don't even know how far he can dig."

The Queensbury foursome of Bearor, Aidan Ford, Nick Brown and Ross Caimano won the 200 medley relay in 1:38.36.