Foothills Council names swimming all-stars

Queensbury and Glens Falls dominated the Foothills Council boys swimming and diving all-star team.

Earning first-team honors for Queensbury were the 200-yard medley relay team of TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford and Ross Caimano, Bearor in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle, Ford in the 100 breaststroke and the 200 freestyle relay team of Caimano, Ford, Brown and Bearor.

Earning first-team honors for Glens Falls were Mitchell Skellie in the 200 freestyle, Neil Hogan in the 200 individual medley, Carson Rath in the 500 freestyle, Will Center in the 100 backstroke and the 400 freestyle relay team of Skellie, Center, Hogan and Dylan Anselment.

Foothills Council All-Stars First Team 200 medley relay: Queensbury (TJ Bearor, Nick Brown, Aidan Ford, Ross Caimano) 200 freestyle: Mitchell Skellie, Glens Falls 200 IM: Neil Hogan, Glens Falls 50 freestyle: TJ Bearor, Queensbury Diving: Yxlphrm Burke, Gloversville-Mayfield 100 butterfly: Dane Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield 100 freestyle: Bearor, Queensbury 500 freestyle: Carson Rath, Glens Falls 200 freestyle relay: Queensbury (Caimano, Ford, Brown, Bearor) 100 backstroke: Will Center, Glens Falls 100 breaststroke: Ford, Queensbury 400 freestyle relay: Glens Falls (Skellie, Center, Hogan, Dylan Anselment) Second Team 200 medley relay: Glens Falls (Center, Andrew Fairchild, Greg Frandsen, Nolan Towers) 200 freestyle: Center, Glens Falls 200 IM: Frandsen, Glens Falls 50 freestyle: Caimano, Queensbury Diving: Aidan Murphy, Glens Falls 100 butterfly: Ford, Queensbury 100 freestyle: Caimano, Queensbury 500 freestyle: Julian Stedman, Glens Falls 200 freestyle relay: Glens Falls (Anselment, Frandsen, Fairchild, Towers) 100 backstroke: Dillenbeck, Gloversville-Mayfield 100 breaststroke: Jacob Sweeney, Gloversville-Mayfield 400 freestyle relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Ben Smouse, Jacob Sweeney, Kazuma Lamanto, Dillenbeck) Honorable Mention 200 medley relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Dillenbeck, Lamanto, Sweney, Smouse) 200 freestyle: Stedman, Glens Falls 200 IM: Jack Barry, Glens Falls 50 freestyle: Towers, Glens Falls Diving: Ian Collins, Glens Falls 100 butterfly: Brown, Queensbury 100 freestyle: Skellie, Glens Falls 500 freestyle: Ryan Rawson, Glens Falls 200 freestyle relay: Gloversville-Mayfield (Logan Oathout, Kamden Daniels, Lukas Oathout, Alex Payne) 100 backstroke: Brown, Queensbury 100 breaststroke: Cyrus Guillet, Glens Falls 400 freestyle relay: Queensbury (Garrett Lamouree, Jack Huffaker, Jake Howard, Grant Lamouree)

