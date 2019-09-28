FONDA-JOHNSTOWN 98,
HUDSON FALLS-SOUTH HIGH 72
Home Team: Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls.
200 Medley Relay — 1. Fonda-Johnstown (Norris, Fagan, Huckans, Grady) 2:25.88; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 2:26.50; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 3:03.73.
200 Freestyle — 1. Abigail Rizzo (FoJo) 2:25.21; 2. Rosa Ray (HF) 2:29.36; 3. Reilly Cahill (HF) 2:42.25.
200 Individual Medley — 1. Julia Norris (FoJo) 2:50.42; 2. Jana Bonesteel (HF) 2:58.49; 3. Jenna Weaver (FoJo) 2:59.61.
50 Freestyle — 1. Scout Huckans (FoJo) 28.88; 2. Angelina Atwood (FoJo) 29.50; 3. Lea Richard (HF) 30.12.
Diving — 1. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 102.15; 100 Butterfly — 1. Scout Huckans (FoJo) 1:15.70; 2. Lea Richard (HF) 1:34.00; 3. Sydney Jones (FoJo) 1:56.52.
100 Freestyle — 1. Angelina Atwood (FoJo) 1:05.91; 2. Jana Bonesteel (HF) 1:07.60; 3. Delaney Grady (FoJo) 1:14.50.
500 Freestyle — 1. Abigail Rizzo (FoJo) 6:33.28; 2. Rosa Ray (HF) 6:45.66; 3. Reilly Cahill (HF) 7:38.08.
200 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Bonesteel, Cahill, Richard, Ray) 2:02.30; 2. Fonda-Johnstown 2:03.01; 3. Fonda-Johnstown 2:33.65.
100 Backstroke — 1. Julia Norris (FoJo) 1:17.16; 2. Faith Holcomb (HF) 1:18.06; 3. Annabelle Lindsay (HF) 1:26.04.
100 Breaststroke — 1. Calyer Fagan (FoJo) 1:33.56; 2. Jenna Weaver (FoJo) 1:33.59; 3. Molly Kowalczyk (FoJo) 1:51.34.
400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls (Ray, Cahill, Holcomb, Bonesteel) 4:56.10; 2. Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 6:59.20.
Records — Hudson Falls-So Glens Falls 0-4 , Fonda-Johnstown 2-2
