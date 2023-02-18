CLIFTON PARK — Joe Flood and Carson Rath earned a trip to the state meet and two of their teammates will join them on a relay team as Glens Falls finished second in Division II at the Section II Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday.
Flood finished second and Rath was third in the 50-yard freestyle, with both swimming state-qualifying times in preliminaries at Shenendehowa. Rath won the backstroke and qualified in that event. Julian Stedman and Austin DeSabarais will join Rath and Flood on the 200 free relay that completes in the state meet March 3-4 at Ithaca College.
Burnt Hills-Scotia won Division II with 462 ½ points. Foothills Council champion Glens Falls finished second, 24 points ahead of Gloversville-Mayfield. Queensbury placed fourth in the 11-team field.
“Our kids swam great,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “It was going to be a tough battle for second going in against Gloversville, and we separated ourselves from them over two days. I’m super happy with how the season ended up.”
Flood finished first in the 100 free by more than half a second. Stedman, who won the swim meet’s Scholar-Athlete Award, was third in the 200 IM. The 400 free relay of Stedman, Tiernan Talbot, Flood and Rath finished second, while the medley relay of Jackson Menard, DeSabarais, Talbot and Nate Donlon finished third.
Louis Allison of Queensbury won the Division II diving competition with 401.45 points, almost 27 points better than the second-place diver. Richard Rosick of Hudson Falls-South High finished third.