CLIFTON PARK — Joe Flood and Carson Rath earned a trip to the state meet and two of their teammates will join them on a relay team as Glens Falls finished second in Division II at the Section II Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday.

Flood finished second and Rath was third in the 50-yard freestyle, with both swimming state-qualifying times in preliminaries at Shenendehowa. Rath won the backstroke and qualified in that event. Julian Stedman and Austin DeSabarais will join Rath and Flood on the 200 free relay that completes in the state meet March 3-4 at Ithaca College.

Burnt Hills-Scotia won Division II with 462 ½ points. Foothills Council champion Glens Falls finished second, 24 points ahead of Gloversville-Mayfield. Queensbury placed fourth in the 11-team field.

“Our kids swam great,” Glens Falls coach Kevin Crossman said. “It was going to be a tough battle for second going in against Gloversville, and we separated ourselves from them over two days. I’m super happy with how the season ended up.”

Flood finished first in the 100 free by more than half a second. Stedman, who won the swim meet’s Scholar-Athlete Award, was third in the 200 IM. The 400 free relay of Stedman, Tiernan Talbot, Flood and Rath finished second, while the medley relay of Jackson Menard, DeSabarais, Talbot and Nate Donlon finished third.

Louis Allison of Queensbury won the Division II diving competition with 401.45 points, almost 27 points better than the second-place diver. Richard Rosick of Hudson Falls-South High finished third.

Division II Local Top 16* 200 medley relay: 3. Glens Falls (Jackson Menard, Austin DeSabarais, Tiernan Talbot, Nate Donlon), 1:51.20; 6. Queensbury (Skyler Allen, Devin Dennett, Louis Allison, Austen Liles), 1:57.12; 10. Hudson Falls-SGF (Liam McPhee, Scott Brayton, Nick Harrington, Richard Rosick), 2:09.86. 200 freestyle: 6. Michael Noble (Q) 2:03.38; 8. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 2:08.38; 11. Luke Stevens (GF) 2:05.76. 200 IM: 3. Julian Stedman (GF) 2:06.26; 6. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 2:20.02; 9. Jake McCurry (Q) 2:28.29; 13. Brady Gross (GF) 2:37.78. 50 free: 2. Joe Flood (GF) 21.90; 3. Carson Rath (GF) 22.09; 8. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 23.95; 9. Devin Dennett (Q) 24.17; 11. Nate Donlon (GF) 24.64; 13. Louis Allison (Q) 25.18; 15. Liam McPhee (HFS) 25.51. Diving: 1. Louis Allison (Q) 401.45; 3. Richard Rosick (HFS) 340.90; Karson Munger (HFS) 280.95; 7. Ryan Healy (GF) 279.50. 100 butterfly: 8. Tiernan Talbot (GF) 59.92; 9. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 1:01.62; 13. Charlie Cann (Q) 1:04.76; 14. Michael Noble (Q) 1:04.53; 16. Nick Harrington (HFS) 1:08.65. 100 free: 1. Joe Flood (GF) 49.03; 8. Harrison Sullivan (Q) 54.55; 10. Nate Donlon (GF) 56.18; 11. CJ VanGuilder (Q) 56.56; 12. Liam McPhee (HFS) 56.61; 14. Henry Guillet (GF) 1:09.18. 500 free: 5. Julian Stedman (GF) 5:22.46; 9. Luke Stevens (GF) 5:42.21; 14. Jackson Menard (GF) 5:54.87. 200 free relay: 2. Glens Falls (Julian Stedman, Austin DeSabarais, Carson Rath, Joe Flood), 1:29.81; 4. Queensbury Devin Dennett, Louis Allison, CJ VanGuilder, Harrison Sullivan), 1:39.68; 7. Hudson Falls-SGF (Scott Brayton, Richard Rosick, Nick Harrington, Liam McPhee), 1:50.63. 100 backstroke: 1. Carson Rath (GF) 55.32; 5. Austin DeSabarais (GF) 59.68; 8. Skyler Allen (Q) 1:05.37; 9. Jackson Menard (GF) 1:04.08; 11. Jack Frandsen (GF) 1:06.55. 100 breaststroke: 11. Devin Dennett (Q) 1:14.21; 13. Ryan Healy (GF) 1:15.22; 15. Brady Gross (GF) 1:18.24. 400 free relay: 2. Glens Falls (Joe Flood, Carson Rath, Tiernan Talbot, Julian Stedman), 3:25.31; 5. Queensbury (CJ VanGuilder, Austen Liles, Michael Noble, Harrison Sullivan), 3:44.48. * Combined finals and consolation finals.