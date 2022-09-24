 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Distler named swim coach at Stonehill

  • 0

Former Glens Falls swimmer Matthew Distler was named head coach of the Stonehill College women's swimming program recently.

Distler spent three years as head men's and women's swimming coach at SUNY New Paltz, where he competed as a college swimmer. He was assistant coach at the college for two years before that.

Distler was a SUNYAC champion for Cortland State in the 200 freestyle, and two relays in 2011. He later moved to New Paltz, where he was team captain and MVP in his only season.

Distler has served as a coach for several other teams, including as assistant coach for the Glens Falls YMCA Gators.

Stonehill, located in Massachusetts, is beginning a transition to the NCAA Division I level. Distler is only the second coach in school history.

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Distler third in state prelims

BUFFALO -- Glens Falls' Matt Distler placed third in the preliminaries of the 50-yard freestyle Friday, qualifying him for the finals and earn…

Swimmers go after titles

Swimmers go after titles

GLENS FALLS -- Dozens of area boys swimmers will compete in their final meet this weekend. A few are hoping to extend their seasons. Some have…

Watch Now: Related Video

Who can afford to buy the Phoenix Suns?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News