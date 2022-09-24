Distler named swim coach at Stonehill

Former Glens Falls swimmer Matthew Distler was named head coach of the Stonehill College women's swimming program recently.

Distler spent three years as head men's and women's swimming coach at SUNY New Paltz, where he competed as a college swimmer. He was assistant coach at the college for two years before that.

Distler was a SUNYAC champion for Cortland State in the 200 freestyle, and two relays in 2011. He later moved to New Paltz, where he was team captain and MVP in his only season.

Distler has served as a coach for several other teams, including as assistant coach for the Glens Falls YMCA Gators.

Stonehill, located in Massachusetts, is beginning a transition to the NCAA Division I level. Distler is only the second coach in school history.