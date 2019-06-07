Local swimming standout David Walton, of Queensbury, will transfer to The Bolles School, a private prep school in Jacksonville, Florida, for his sophomore year.
Walton has spent the last seven years with the Glens Falls YMCA Gators under head coach Dennie Swan-Scott. He also swam for Queensbury's varsity for three years under head coach Mike Anderson. He holds 61 local, regional, high school and state swimming records.
The Bolles School, established in 1933, boasts a nationally acclaimed swim program that has produced national champions and Olympians.
