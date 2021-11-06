Bearor wins two events at Sect. II swim meet

CLIFTON PARK — Queensbury’s Anna Bearor won two events and set a school record in the Section II Swimming and Diving Championships at Shenendehowa on Saturday.
Duanesburg-Berne-Knox won the Division II team competition with 343 points. Queensbury finished third with 298 and Glens Falls was sixth with 150.
Bearor won the Division II 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.66 and the 100 fly in 1:00.37. Her time in the backstroke set a school record. She missed qualifying for states in those events by less than half a second.
Bearor, a senior, swam varsity for six seasons and holds two other school records — in the butterfly and the 200 IM.
“She’s leaving as one of the most decorated female swimmers in school history,” coach Mike Anderson said. “She scored probably 400 points by herself in high school.”
Sadie Giumarra placed second for Queensbury in the 100 free. Allie Johnston was third in the 100 back. Queensbury had two relays finish in third place — the 200 medley and the 400 free.
Glens Falls’ top finish was Kailey Gayton’s fifth-place finish in the 500 free.
The top time in each event — Divisions I and II — earned a trip to the state meet, along with swimmers who met qualifying times. No local swimmers qualified for states.
