Bearor wins two events at Sect. II meet

CLIFTON PARK — Queensbury’s Anna Bearor won two events and set a school record in the Section II Swimming and Diving Championships at Shenendehowa on Saturday.

Duanesburg-Berne-Knox won the Division II team competition with 343 points. Queensbury finished third with 298 and Glens Falls was sixth with 150.

Bearor won the Division II 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.66 and the 100 fly in 1:00.37. Her time in the backstroke set a school record. She missed qualifying for states in those events by less than half a second.

Bearor, a senior, swam varsity for six seasons and holds two other school records — in the butterfly and the 200 IM.

“She’s leaving as one of the most decorated female swimmers in school history,” coach Mike Anderson said. “She scored probably 400 points by herself in high school.”

Sadie Giumarra placed second for Queensbury in the 100 free. Allie Johnston was third in the 100 back. Queensbury had two relays finish in third place — the 200 medley and the 400 free.

Glens Falls’ top finish was Kailey Gayton’s fifth-place finish in the 500 free.

The top time in each event — Divisions I and II — earned a trip to the state meet, along with swimmers who met qualifying times. No local swimmers qualified for states.

Section II Swimming

Division II Team Scores

1. Duanesburg-B-K 343, 2. Mohon-Schalmot 309, 3. Queensbury 298, 4. Emma Willard 271, 5. Ravena 245, 6. Glens Falls 150, 7. La Salle 145, 8. Holy Names 139, 9. Gloves-Mayfield 109, 10. CCHS 17, 10. Fonda 17.

Local Division II Top 16

200 medley relay — 3. Queensbury (Allie Johnston, Susan Boczar, Sadie Giumarra, Anna Bearor), 1:58.23; 8. Glens Falls (Claire Seleen, Lilly Gallagher, Catriona Dobert, Emma Canale), 2:08.45.

200 free — 6. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:08.84; 9. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:13.79; 10. Alexis Knill (Q) 2:15.72; 12. Sophia Roberts (Q) 2:20.15; 13. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 2:20.54.

200 IM — 6. Marina Muldner (Q) 2:34.82; 8. Reilley Brodt (Q) 2:39.68; 13. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 2:48.19.

50 free — 7. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 26.74; 14. Madeline Cox (Q) 28.90; 15. Kathryn Linehan (Q) 29.07; 16. Abigail Johnson (Q) 29.31.

Diving — 4. Laura Dickerson (Q) 228.85.

100 fly — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:00.37; 9. Marina Muldner (Q) 1:07.96; 13. Lauren Linehan (Q) 1:15.29; 16. Lilly Gallagher (GF) 1:18.62

100 free — 2. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 57.79; 9. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:00.21; 12. Emma Canale (GF) 1:01.91; 13. Addison Gorton (GF) 1:03.34; 14. Reilley Brodt (Q) 1:03.74; 16. Catriona Dobert (GF) 1:05.56.

500 free — 5. Kailey Gayton (GF) 5:52.33; 10. Rowan Davidson (GF) 6:01.39; 11. Alexis Knill (Q) 6:09.07; 12. Carys Bartlett (Q) 6:16.31; 13. Ryan Tuomela (Q) 6:31.45.

200 free relay — 5. Queensbury (Madeline Cox, Reilley Brodt, Abigail Johnson, Marina Muldner), 1:53.59; 6. Glens Falls (Lilly Gallgaher, Catriona Dobert, Rowan Davidson, Kailey Gayton), 1:55.20.

100 back — 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 1:00.66; 3. Allie Johnston (Q) 1:03.85; 10. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:07.42; 15. Emily Kenny (Q) 1:11.69.

100 breaststroke — 8. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:19.41; 9. Sophia Roberts (Q) 1:19.09; 10. Lilly Gallagher (GF) 1:20.40; 14. Arabelle Barnaby-Wood (Q) 1:25.67; 16. Emma Canale (GF) 1:27.28.

400 free relay — 3. Queensbury (Anna Bearor, Alexis Knill, Sadie Giumarra, Allie Johnston), 3:51.68; 7. Glens Falls (Rowan Davidson, Claire Seleen, Emma Canale, Kailey Gayton), 4:09.44.

