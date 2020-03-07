Bearor places third, fourth at state championships

EAST MEADOW — Queensbury senior TJ Bearor wrapped up his high school career by finishing third and fourth in his two individual events at the State Boys Swimming and Diving Championships on Saturday at the Nassau County Aquatic Center.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Bearor, who will swim at Towson University next fall, took third overall in the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 20.99 seconds. He was second among public school swimmers. In the 100 freestyle, Bearor was fourth overall and third among public school swimmers with a time of 46.18.

Queensbury's 200 medley relay team of Bearor, Aidan Ford, Nick Brown and Ross Caimano was 20th overall (13th public schools) in 1:39.99. The Spartans' 200 freestyle relay team of Ford, Bearor, Brown and Caimano placed 19th overall (14th public schools) in 1:29.35.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0