Bearor named top swimmer in Schenectady meet

SCHENECTADY — TJ Bearor broke a record and was named Outstanding Competitor of the Meet at the Schenectady Invitational on Saturday.

Queensbury tied for fifth in a field of 15 teams. Glens Falls was ninth.

Bearor broke the pool and meet records in the 50-yard freestyle, which he won in a state qualifying time of 21.29 seconds. That time tied him for the fastest time in the state so far this season.

Bearor also won the 100 free in a state qualifying time of 47.55 seconds. He joined Aidan Ford, Nick Brown and Ross Caimano to win the 200 medley relay in a state qualifying time of 1:40.65. The same four swimmers also won the 200 free relay in a time of 1:31.68.

Also for Queensbury, Brown was third and Ford fourth in the butterfly. Brown was third in the backstroke and Ford was fourth in the breaststroke.

