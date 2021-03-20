Bearor, Little lead Queensbury past Glens Falls

Sarah Little and Anna Bearor each won two individual events as Queensbury bested Glens Falls 110-60 in a girls swim meet.
QUEENSBURY 110, GLENS FALLS 60
Home Team: Glens Falls
200 Medley Relay: 1. Queensbury (Johnston, Little, Bearor, Giumarra) 2:01.84, 2. Queensbury 2:14.25, 3. Glens Falls 2:19.55.
200 Freestyle: 1. Kailey Gayton (GF) 2:19.35, 2. Rowan Davidson (GF) 2:25.22, 3. n/a (Q) 2:31.86.
200 Individual Medley: 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 2:22.28, 2. Ahva Heyman (GF) 2:35.69, 3. n/a (Q) 2:51.50.
50 Freestyle: 1. Lily Murray (GF) 28.74, 2. Emily Felton (Q) 28.77, 3. Kacie Wolfstich (GF) 29.46.
100 Butterfly: 1. Allie Johnston (Q) 1:08.13, 2. Sadie Giumarra (Q) 1:08.80, 3. Ahva Heyman (GF) 1:17.63.
100 Freestyle: 1. Sarah Little (Q) 1:01.90, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:05.58, 3. Madeline Cox (Q) 1:06.24.
500 Freestyle: 1. Anna Bearor (Q) 5:50.51, 2. Kailey Gayton (GF) 6:29.10, 3. Eliza Lockwood (Q) 6:29.76.
200 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury 1:55.02, 2. Glens Falls 2:02.60, 3. Queensbury 2:08.08.
100 Backstroke: 1. Emily Felton (Q) 1:09.48, 2. Claire Seleen (GF) 1:15.16, 3. Carys Bartlett (Q) 1:17.57.
100 Breaststroke: 1. Sarah Little (Q) 1:21.81, 2. Susan Boczar (Q) 1:27.16, 3. Lily Gallagher (GF) 1:28.76.
400 Freestyle Relay: 1. Queensbury (Bearor, Giumarra, Johnston, Little) 4:11.60, 2. Queensbury 4:36.46, 3. Glens Falls 4:38.98
Records: Glens Falls 0-1, Queensbury 1-0
