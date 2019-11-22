{{featured_button_text}}

ITHACA — Queensbury sophomore Anna Bearor placed 73rd in the preliminaries of the 100-yard butterfly at the State Girls Swimming and Diving Championships on Friday at Ithaca College.

Bearor, who qualified with a time of 59.67 seconds, swam the preliminary in 1:00.78.

