HUDSON FALLS — Freshman Isabella Basile set her second swimming record in as many meets Wednesday as she captured the 100-yard butterfly in Hudson Falls-South Glens Falls' 84-74 Foothills Council victory over Glens Falls.

Basile's time of 1 minute, 4.37 seconds broke a more than 30-year-old record of 1:05.00 set by Lisa Hicks. Basile, 14, from South High, also won the 100 backstroke in 1:04.04 in Wednesday's meet.

Also winning for HF-SGF were Annabelle Lindsay in diving, with a score of 201.25; Jessica Seaman in the 200 individual medley (3:10.44), and the 200 free relay team of Emma Albrecht, Seaman, Alivia Zeigler and Carly Eldred (2:17.07). HF-SGF's depth showed as the team also notched seven second-place finishes, including two by Eldred, in the 200 free and 500 free.

Glens Falls got wins from Emma Canale (200 free), Claire Cygan (50 free and 500 free), Addison Gorton (100 free) and Khloe Russo (100 breaststroke). Those four swimmers also teamed up for the Black Bears to win the 200 medley and 400 free relays.