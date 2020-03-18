State champions? Maybe, maybe not

In the increasingly likely chance that the state high school championships for winter sports are canceled, could state champions still be recognized based on state rankings?
Not officially, according to Dr. Robert Zayas, executive director of the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, which oversees sports for the largest number of secondary schools in the state.
The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee plans to look over input from the heads of the state's 11 sections on Sunday and make an announcement about the winter championships Monday. Winter state championships were indefinitely suspended last Thursday.
"If events are canceled and games are not played, NYSPHSAA's official stance is that no champion is declared," Zayas said Wednesday.
That would mean the defending state champion Cambridge girls basketball team — the No. 1-ranked Class C team all season in the New York State Sportswriters Association poll — would not repeat as state champs.
Not officially, anyway. As Zayas said, "Anybody can do what they'd like, but NYSPHSAA wouldn't declare a champion."
John Moriello, the president of NYSSWA, said the state sportswriters polls used to declare state champions — the same way the Associated Press poll once declared national champions in college football.
"We stopped being in the business of declaring state champions when they started state playoffs," Moriello said. "The last poll we did that for was wrestling, and now that's covered by the state dual-meet tournament."
Moriello said that schools that are ranked No. 1 "would have a claim on a mythical championship, if they want it."
Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips, whose team is 22-1 pending the resolution of the season, said he wasn't seeking a state title that way. But he wouldn't argue if someone wanted to name the Indians state champs, even mythical ones.
"I'm not going to disagree," Phillips said. "We beat two ranked (Class) AA teams that are still ranked, and though we didn't win our league, the only team we lost to by seven, we also beat by 24 and 20. We feel that our No. 1 ranking is legit, and I'm sure other teams out there feel the same about their teams. But if I was a team ranked second, third or fourth, I'd certainly like a chance to play it out."
Cambridge has a precedent for a state title in a similar fashion, in football. In 1992, the year before the full State Football Tournament, the Indians finished the season ranked second behind Caledonia-Mumford in the NYSSWA Class C-D poll. However, because teams could only advance to the semifinals, Cambridge and Cal-Mum were declared co-state champions. The football team even has a banner for the 1992 state title.
Moriello said the one side effect the potential cancellation of the winter and spring state championships would have on the NYSSWA awards is the Kerr Cup. The Kerr Cup is given annually to the school that wins the most state championships over the course of the school year.
"If we don't have a legitimate spring season or winter championships, we won't be able to do the Kerr Cup," Moriello said. "We'll be on hiatus for the year."
