State champions? Maybe, maybe not

"We stopped being in the business of declaring state champions when they started state playoffs," Moriello said. "The last poll we did that for was wrestling, and now that's covered by the state dual-meet tournament."

Moriello said that schools that are ranked No. 1 "would have a claim on a mythical championship, if they want it."

Cambridge girls basketball coach Bob Phillips, whose team is 22-1 pending the resolution of the season, said he wasn't seeking a state title that way. But he wouldn't argue if someone wanted to name the Indians state champs, even mythical ones.

"I'm not going to disagree," Phillips said. "We beat two ranked (Class) AA teams that are still ranked, and though we didn't win our league, the only team we lost to by seven, we also beat by 24 and 20. We feel that our No. 1 ranking is legit, and I'm sure other teams out there feel the same about their teams. But if I was a team ranked second, third or fourth, I'd certainly like a chance to play it out."