CORTLAND — Noah Spaulding of Crown Point pitched a complete-game shutout Sunday as the Saratoga Stampede Red 17U baseball team rolled to an 11-0 victory over USA Prime of Colorado in the New York Open 17U tournament.

Spaulding held USA Prime to four hits and the Stampede bunched 11 runs in the final three innings. Saratoga Springs' Patrick Temple went 4 for 4 at the plate. Schoolmates Patrick McKinley and Josh Delnicki each added three hits, with McKinley recording two doubles and five RBIs, and Delnicki hitting a double and three RBIs. Amsterdam's Kai Brennan went 2 for 3 with two runs scored as the Stampede advanced to the quarterfinals and improved to 18-5 overall.