SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Bulldog Pride Hall of Fame has announced its five members and one team who will be inducted as the Class of 2023 this fall.
The induction ceremony will be held on Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Common Roots in South Glens Falls.
This year's inductees are former star softball pitcher Marissa (Carpenter) Macey, who was part of the 2007 South Glens Falls state championship softball team that is also being inducted this fall; Howard Weller, a former wrestling standout and longtime coach and mentor to a generation of Bulldogs; Jeanne Gutheil, who was the face of the Moreau Community Center for 30 years; Ed Potter, who served the school district in many capacities since graduating in 1974; and the late Jack Rafferty, a local banker who led efforts to start the Moreau-South Glens Falls Historical Society.
The 2007 girls softball team, the second Bulldogs' team to win a state title, went 22-0 and won the Class A crown, was coached by Laurie Ciuffetelli. The team included Marissa Carpenter, Lauren Blair, Chelsea Carruthers, Lauren Carruthers, Kristen Funk, Rachel Linehan, Bethany Truax, Kaitlyn Austin-Cooper, Amanda Perry, Annie O'Connell, Alexis Wallace, Justine O'Dell and Lindsey Celeste.