SOUTH GLENS FALLS — The South High Bulldog Pride Hall of Fame has announced its five members and one team who will be inducted as the Class of 2023 this fall.

This year's inductees are former star softball pitcher Marissa (Carpenter) Macey, who was part of the 2007 South Glens Falls state championship softball team that is also being inducted this fall; Howard Weller, a former wrestling standout and longtime coach and mentor to a generation of Bulldogs; Jeanne Gutheil, who was the face of the Moreau Community Center for 30 years; Ed Potter, who served the school district in many capacities since graduating in 1974; and the late Jack Rafferty, a local banker who led efforts to start the Moreau-South Glens Falls Historical Society.