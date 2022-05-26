Witches pull out extra-inning thriller for Class C softball title

MOREAU — Lily McAuliffe and the Greenwich Witches worked extra Thursday to pull off a 4-3 upset victory over undefeated Chatham in the Class C championship of the Section II Softball Tournament.
Norah Niesz's seeing-eye RBI single in the top of the 11th scored Sophia Boice with the tie-breaking run, and Greenwich held on for its first Section II title since 2014.
McAuliffe pitched a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and sophomore Allie McQueen gave the Witches (19-4) a chance with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, tying the score at 3-3.
The Witches advance to the regional final on June 4, when they play the Section VII-X winner at 4 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Complex in Malta.
