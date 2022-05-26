Witches pull out extra-inning thriller for Class C softball title

MOREAU — Lily McAuliffe and the Greenwich Witches worked extra Thursday to pull off a 4-3 upset victory over undefeated Chatham in the Class C championship of the Section II Softball Tournament.

Norah Niesz's seeing-eye RBI single in the top of the 11th scored Sophia Boice with the tie-breaking run, and Greenwich held on for its first Section II title since 2014.

McAuliffe pitched a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts, and sophomore Allie McQueen gave the Witches (19-4) a chance with a two-run home run in the top of the seventh, tying the score at 3-3.

The Witches advance to the regional final on June 4, when they play the Section VII-X winner at 4 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Complex in Malta.

Class C Championship Greenwich;000;100;200;01 — 4;7;3 Chatham;011;100;000;00 — 3;4l;3 WP — Lily McAuliffe. LP — Emily Mesick. HR — Allie McQueen (G). 3B — Abby Taylor (C). 2B — Addison Perry (C).

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.