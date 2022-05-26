Witches pull out extra-inning thriller for Class C softball title (with videos)

MOREAU — Inning after nail-biting inning, Lily McAuliffe kept bearing down on Chatham’s batters on a blustery Thursday.

Finally, with two out in the bottom of the 11th, the Greenwich senior fired a high fastball — a swinging strikeout to finish off a thrilling Section II championship victory for the Witches as dusk approached Moreau Rec.

Third-seeded Greenwich pulled out a 4-3 victory over undefeated top seed Chatham for the Class C title — the first for the Witches since the last of their four straight titles in 2014.

“I’ve never cried after a softball game — I’m just so excited,” said McAuliffe, who hurled a four-hitter with 14 strikeouts. “This was like an emotional rollercoaster and everybody played fantastic, it was awesome.”

“It feels awesome — and this group of girls, we’ve played softball for so long, it’s such a good team and it just feels great,” said right-fielder Norah Niesz, whose seeing-eye RBI single in the top of the 11th scored Sophia Boice with the go-ahead run.

Greenwich (19-4) advances to the regional final, set for June 4 at 4 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta, against the Section VII-X winner.

Niesz connected on her hit with one out and two runners on in the 11th, her grounder finding its way through the left-field gap.

“I was just thinking, ‘Just get contact, contact is what we need,’ we had two people on,” Niesz said. “And I kind of watched it — even though I shouldn’t have — and I saw Sophia go home, and I was like, ‘Oh, she scored.’”

The Witches made it to extra innings thanks to sophomore Allie McQueen, who blasted a two-run home run over the left-field fence in the seventh.

“I’m not really sure what happened,” McQueen said of her huge hit off Chatham’s Emily Mesick to tie the score. “She threw me outside, and I struck out on that pitch, I’m pretty sure, the time before that. I thought I was going to strike out again — I’m not gonna lie — and it just went.”

After giving up three runs and three hits in the first four innings, McAuliffe shut down the Panthers (23-1), allowing only one hit.

“I wasn’t really worried,” McAuliffe said. “I absolutely love this team, and if it ended there, it ended with a team that I love. We had a little group huddle and I said, ‘Guys, this is it, play with your hearts,’ and they all did.”

In the bottom of the seventh, McAuliffe walked the first batter, but induced a 5-3-2 double play on a bunt and struck out the next batter to send the game to extra innings. She struck out the side in the eighth and retired the side in order in the ninth and 10th.

Under international speed-up rules, each team starts with a runner at second base beginning with the 10th inning.

In the bottom of the 11th, Chatham moved runner Allyson Engel over on a sac bunt, but she was thrown out at home by shortstop Faith Ingber, who fielded a hot grounder. McAuliffe got the last batter herself.

“What I was really afraid of was going into the extra innings, and once we go to international rules — the way they bunt and the way they score with that, we’re really going to have to play some solid defense,” first-year Greenwich coach Bill Curley said. “The defense was great, our bats took a little time to catch up with the pitching, but the girls just reacted, they fought hard and I couldn’t be happier.”

Class C Championship Greenwich;000;100;200;01 — 4;7;3 Chatham;011;100;000;00 — 3;4;3 WP — Lily McAuliffe. LP — Emily Mesick. HR — Allie McQueen (G). 3B — Abby Taylor (C). 2B — Addison Perry (C).

Follow Pete Tobey on Twitter @PTobeyPSVarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.