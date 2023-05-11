GREENWICH — Sophia Boice drove in the tying and winning runs in the bottom of the seventh as the Greenwich Witches beat Tamarac 5-4 in the Wasaren League softball championship game on Thursday.

Tamarac scored a run in the top of the seventh for a 4-3 lead. Brooke Kuzmich singled with one out in the bottom of the inning and Reese Autiello doubled with two outs to put runners on second and third. Boice's single to left field scored two and ended the game.

Reegan Mullen got the win, scattering five hits while striking out six. Among the hitting stars for Greenwich were Morgan Randall (two singles and a double), Norah Niesz (single, double, RBI), Keira Kirk (two RBIs) and Mullen (double, RBI).

Makenna Ashe had two singles and a double to lead Tamarac (13-1, 16-1), which had beaten Greenwich 5-0 one day earlier in the final game of the regular season.