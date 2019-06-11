{{featured_button_text}}
Whitehall at Lake George softball

Whitehall pitcher Madi Gould winds up to deliver a pitch during Wednesday's Adirondack League softball game against Lake George at Lake George Elementary School.

 Pete Tobey, tobey@poststar.com

Whitehall pitcher Madison Gould was recently named the Adirondack League's Most Valuable Player in softball this season.

Gould, an eighth-grader, averaged double-digit strikeouts in leading the Railroaders to a 14-1 record, a No. 2-ranking in the state in Class D, and a second straight Section II Class D finalist spot.

Named as Section II all-stars from the Adirondack League were Fort Ann senior pitcher Kayla Bailey and junior shortstop Sarah Paige, and Lake George sophomore pitcher/utility player Tyler Bergman.

Joining them on the Adirondack League first team were Lake George senior pitcher Rebecca Jaeger, Corinth catcher Alexa Abbatantuono and shortstop Alex Carney, Salem senior pitcher Kyndra Riche, Whitehall senior shortstop Kennedy O'Dell and Hadley-Luzerne senior shortstop Kassidy Plummer.

