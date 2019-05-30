Whitehall 11, Germantown 0: Eighth-grader Madison Gould struck out 19 batters as she pitched a two-hit shutout, leading Whitehall into the Class D sectional final for the second straight year.
The Railroaders, 14-0 and ranked second in the state, rattled off 11 hits, including a two-run home run and an RBI triple by senior Jessica Moore.
Top-seeded Whitehall is scheduled to face defending state champion Fort Ann (12-6), the third seed, in the Section II final on Tuesday at 5 p.m. at Moreau Rec.
Gould helped her own cause by going 4 for 4 at the plate with a triple and three runs scored. Her classmate, Vinna Jensen, added a double and single with three RBIs and three runs scored, and Kennedy O'Dell had two hits, three runs and an RBI.
