MOREAU — Senior Madi Gould pitched a four-hitter Friday as Whitehall shut out Lake George 9-0 in the Adirondack League softball championship game.
Gould struck out 11 batters and walked none. Blake Bird belted a three-run double to power the Railroaders, who improved to 13-1 overall.
Shannon Starratt hit a double to the fence for the biggest hit for the Warriors (9-4).
Both teams will next play in the Class C sectionals.
Check back later for a full story on this game.
Pete Tobey
reporter
Covering high school and minor-league sports in Section II since 1989. SUNY Plattsburgh grad. Colleen's lesser half. Three amazing young people call me Dad. Fan of Philadelphia Eagles, New York Rangers and Mets, and Syracuse Orange.
