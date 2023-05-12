MOREAU — Madi Gould is already an outstanding softball pitcher.

Give her a six-run lead early, and the Whitehall senior really has something to work with.

On Friday, Gould fired a four-hitter with 11 strikeouts and no walks as the Railroaders shut out Lake George 9-0 at Moreau Rec for their second straight Adirondack League title, and third since 2019.

“After we scored two in the first, we just got it rolling and kept going,” said Gould, who was also in the pitching circle for Whitehall last year and as an eighth-grader in 2019.

With an eye toward the Class C sectionals, which begin next week, she added, “It feels pretty good — we have bigger things to do now, we got one (goal) out of the way.”

“Once we give her run support, she’s pretty unstoppable,” Whitehall coach Chris Bascue said. “Kudos to our offense, and then our defense had a couple situations where we could’ve gotten down, but we stayed in it, got outs when we needed to and made some smart plays.”

The Railroaders, who improved to 13-1 overall, jumped on Lake George early with two runs in the first inning. Gould led off with a walk, Ava Ruby followed with a double down the left-field line, and Gould scored on a fielder’s choice groundout by Khloe Paddock. Vinna Jensen — a senior who also played as an eighth-grader on Whitehall’s 2019 Adirondack title team — followed with an RBI single over third base for a 2-0 lead.

The Railroaders added four more runs in the second, including a three-run double by Blake Bird for a 6-0 lead.

“We definitely turned it around from (Thursday),” said Bird, the senior first baseman, referring to Whitehall’s 7-0 semifinal win over Salem. “We just knew that we didn’t play our game against Salem, and I think today we turned it on, we had the energy and we were ready to go.”

The early runs also helped Gould get into her pitching groove, one day after striking out 18 Salem batters in a two-hit shutout.

“At first, my spin wasn’t working as good,” she said, “so I just tried to tighten it a little bit and trust my spin, and it worked.”

Bird said run support helps the Railroaders to not solely rely on Gould’s right arm.

“Obviously she’s a great pitcher and she does really well, but it’s a lot of pressure on her to carry the team, to not have people score,” Bird said. “She can’t always do that, so I think it was really important for us to support her with our runs, with our offense.”

Whitehall added three more runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Braydee Benjamin, a wild pitch and an error.

With one out the fifth, Lake George loaded the bases on three consecutive errors, two on misplayed bunts. However, Gould induced a pop-up and a groundout to get out of the jam unscathed.

“That’s the sign of a good team — when you have a bases-loaded jam and you get out of it with no runs,” Bascue said. “Great for the girls to be in that situation and come out of it clean. Next time if they’re in that situation, they’ll know that they can do it.”

“We had a couple bloops — it happens, but we didn’t let it affect us, we kept with the next play and we just got it done,” Bird said. “We didn’t think about it, we let it go and we kept going.”

Ruby and Benjamin each had two hits for Whitehall.

Lake George starter MaKena Barber allowed seven hits, but only one after the first two innings. At the plate, Shannon Starratt doubled, Mattison Stark had two hits and Samantha Gorey singled for the Warriors (9-4).

“The score didn’t really show, but we improved from the last time we played (Gould) offensively,” Lake George coach Kim Zilm said, referring to the Warriors’ 13-0 loss on April 26, in which they had one hit. “Defensively, we weren’t our sharpest, and if we had been, we would’ve been more in the game.”

Adirondack League Championship Lake George (9-4);000;000;0 — 0;4;5 Whitehall (13-1);240;300;x — 9;7;3 WP — Madi Gould. LP — MaKena Barber. 2B — Shannon Starratt (LG), Ava Ruby (W).