Wasaren League softball all-stars announced

Lily McCauliffe, whose pitching led Greenwich to the Class C state softball championship this past weekend, was recently named a Section II all-star from the Wasaren League.

McCauliffe, a senior who struck out 150 batters this season, including 20 over two games at the State Softball Tournament on Saturday, helped the Witches finish the season with a 21-4 record and their third state title in program history. She will play softball at Springfield College next year.

Tamarac senior catcher Abby Buckley was named the Wasaren League's Most Valuable Player by Section II. Pitchers Bailey Catlin of Berlin-New Lebanon and Kennedy Boisvert of Hoosick Falls — the latter an eighth-grader — joined McCauliffe as Section II all-stars from the Wasaren League.

Named to the Wasaren League first team were senior shortstop Faith Ingber and junior pitcher Reegan Mullen of Greenwich, Hoosic Valley second baseman Riley Caiazza, Hoosick Falls third baseman Marissa Landry, Stillwater pitcher/infielder Eden Resch and outfielder Payton Morris, shortstop Allie Kenyon and catcher Bri Blake of Mechanicville, catcher Lily Gardell of Berlin-New Lebanon, and Tamarac outfielders Abby Becker and Jaelyn Stemp.

Cambridge pitcher Lauren Archambeault and Greenwich infielder Morgan Randall were named to the second team.

Wasaren League Softball All-Stars

MVP — Abby Buckley, Sr., C, Tamarac

Pos. Name;Yr.;School

Section II All-Stars

P-IF Lily McCauliffe;Sr.;Greenwich

P Bailey Catlin;Sr.;Berlin-New Lebanon

P Kennedy Boisvert;8th;Hoosick Falls

Wasaren League First Team

OF Abby Becker;Sr.;Tamarac

3B Marissa Landry;Sr.;Hoosick Falls

SS Faith Ingber;Sr.;Greenwich

P Reegan Mullen;Jr.;Greenwich

2B Riley Caiazza;Jr.;Hoosic Valley

SS Allie Kenyon;Jr.;Mechanicville

OF Payton Morris;So.;Stillwater

C Bri Blake;So.;Mechanicville

OF Jaelyn Stemp;So.;Tamarac

P-IF Eden Resch;Fr.;Stillwater

C Lily Gardell;Fr.;Berlin-New Lebanon

Second Team

SS Natalie Rich;Sr.;Waterford

1B Jordan Hill;Sr.;Hoosick Falls

1B Bella Toleman;So.;Stillwater

P Lauren Archambeault;Jr.;Cambridge

P Sam McEntee;So.;Emma Willard

P-IF Ava Russell;So.;Stillwater

IF Morgan Randall;So.;Greenwich

SS JJ Bartolotta;8th;Berlin-New Lebanon

P-SS Lainey Bochette;8th;Hoosic Valley

Util. Addison Pane;8th;Mechanicville

P Toni DeLorenzo;7th;Tamarac

Honorable Mention

Berlin-New Lebanon: 1B Addison Powell. Cambridge: 3B Jaylyn Prouty. Greenwich: C Kiley Allen. Hoosic Valley: P-IF Olivia Cappellano. Hoosick Falls: IF Lyric Kriner. Mechanicville: P Paige Rogers. Emma Willard: Util. Margarette Howland. Stillwater: C Lily Russell. Tamarac: IF Bella DeLorenzo. Waterford: P Abby Barna.

