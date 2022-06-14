Wasaren League softball all-stars announced

Lily McCauliffe, whose pitching led Greenwich to the Class C state softball championship this past weekend, was recently named a Section II all-star from the Wasaren League.

McCauliffe, a senior who struck out 150 batters this season, including 20 over two games at the State Softball Tournament on Saturday, helped the Witches finish the season with a 21-4 record and their third state title in program history. She will play softball at Springfield College next year.

Tamarac senior catcher Abby Buckley was named the Wasaren League's Most Valuable Player by Section II. Pitchers Bailey Catlin of Berlin-New Lebanon and Kennedy Boisvert of Hoosick Falls — the latter an eighth-grader — joined McCauliffe as Section II all-stars from the Wasaren League.

Named to the Wasaren League first team were senior shortstop Faith Ingber and junior pitcher Reegan Mullen of Greenwich, Hoosic Valley second baseman Riley Caiazza, Hoosick Falls third baseman Marissa Landry, Stillwater pitcher/infielder Eden Resch and outfielder Payton Morris, shortstop Allie Kenyon and catcher Bri Blake of Mechanicville, catcher Lily Gardell of Berlin-New Lebanon, and Tamarac outfielders Abby Becker and Jaelyn Stemp.

Cambridge pitcher Lauren Archambeault and Greenwich infielder Morgan Randall were named to the second team.

