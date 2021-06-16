 Skip to main content
Warriors' season ends in Class C softball title game
Warriors' season ends in Class C softball title game

CHATHAM — One bad inning of errors for Lake George and one big defensive play by Chatham was all it took.

The top-seeded Panthers (18-1) scored four runs in the second inning, aided by two physical errors and one mental one, and beat third-seeded Lake George 4-1 in the Class C final of the Section II Softball Tournament on Wednesday.

Abby Taylor robbed the Warriors’ Tyler Bergman of a potential three-run homer with a catch over her head at the center field fence in the top of the third.

Lake George finished 13-3.

