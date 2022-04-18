Tigers use 18-hit attack to beat Horses

Hudson Falls put together an 18-hit attack in a 16-2 softball victory over Schuylerville on Monday.

Hudson Falls highlights: Anna Winter 3 for 3 (Two 2B, single, 3 RBIs), Abigail Bigelow 3 for 4 (2B, 2 singles, RBI), Alexys Rosick 2 for 4 (2B, 3B, 5 RBIs), Mya Strong 2 for 4 (two 2B, 2 RBIs), Emily Harrington 2 for 3 (2B, 3B, 2 RBIs).