Tigers use 18-hit attack to beat Horses

Hudson Falls put together an 18-hit attack in a 16-2 softball victory over Schuylerville on Monday.
HUDSON FALLS 16, SCHUYLERVILLE 2
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 011 00x x — 2 4 1
Hudson Falls 043 9xx x — 16 18 1
WP — Anna Winter. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Emily Harrington (HuF), Alexys Rosick (HuF), Mya Strong (HuF) 2, Anna Winter (HuF) 2, Abigail Bigelow (HuF). 3B — Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy), Emily Harrington (HuF), Alexys Rosick (HuF).
Schuylerville highlights: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 2, Taylor Dennis 2 for 2.
Hudson Falls highlights: Anna Winter 3 for 3 (Two 2B, single, 3 RBIs), Abigail Bigelow 3 for 4 (2B, 2 singles, RBI), Alexys Rosick 2 for 4 (2B, 3B, 5 RBIs), Mya Strong 2 for 4 (two 2B, 2 RBIs), Emily Harrington 2 for 3 (2B, 3B, 2 RBIs).
Records: Schuylerville 0-3, 2-4. Hudson Falls 2-2, 2-3.