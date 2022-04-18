 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

Tigers use 18-hit attack to beat Horses

  • 0

Hudson Falls put together an 18-hit attack in a 16-2 softball victory over Schuylerville on Monday.

HUDSON FALLS 16, SCHUYLERVILLE 2

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville 011 00x x — 2 4 1

Hudson Falls 043 9xx x — 16 18 1

WP — Anna Winter. LP — Sophia Wahl. 2B — Emily Harrington (HuF), Alexys Rosick (HuF), Mya Strong (HuF) 2, Anna Winter (HuF) 2, Abigail Bigelow (HuF). 3B — Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy), Emily Harrington (HuF), Alexys Rosick (HuF).

Schuylerville highlights: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock 1 for 2, Taylor Dennis 2 for 2.

Hudson Falls highlights: Anna Winter 3 for 3 (Two 2B, single, 3 RBIs), Abigail Bigelow 3 for 4 (2B, 2 singles, RBI), Alexys Rosick 2 for 4 (2B, 3B, 5 RBIs), Mya Strong 2 for 4 (two 2B, 2 RBIs), Emily Harrington 2 for 3 (2B, 3B, 2 RBIs).

People are also reading…

Records: Schuylerville 0-3, 2-4. Hudson Falls 2-2, 2-3.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Mike Bossy, NHL Hall of Famer and Islanders Great, dead at 65

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News