{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Ticonderoga's softball season came to a close Thursday with a 14-2 loss to Section II champion Chatham in a Class C regional semifinal at Moreau Rec.

The Sentinels (12-9) were held scoreless until the the sixth inning, when Lauren Dixon and Anna Whitman drove in runs. Chatham pitcher Jenna Skype scattered six hits and struck out five in a game shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.

Jade Charboneau went 3 for 3 at the plate for Ticonderoga in the loss, and Dixon and Saidi St. Andrews hit doubles.

The Panthers (21-2) were led by Adryanna Jennings, who drove in three runs on a double and single, and Brooke-Lyn Doyle, who added a triple, double and single with two RBIs. Skype also doubled home a pair of runs. Chatham advances to the regional finals on Saturday.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments