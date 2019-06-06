MOREAU — Ticonderoga's softball season came to a close Thursday with a 14-2 loss to Section II champion Chatham in a Class C regional semifinal at Moreau Rec.
The Sentinels (12-9) were held scoreless until the the sixth inning, when Lauren Dixon and Anna Whitman drove in runs. Chatham pitcher Jenna Skype scattered six hits and struck out five in a game shortened to six innings by the mercy rule.
Jade Charboneau went 3 for 3 at the plate for Ticonderoga in the loss, and Dixon and Saidi St. Andrews hit doubles.
The Panthers (21-2) were led by Adryanna Jennings, who drove in three runs on a double and single, and Brooke-Lyn Doyle, who added a triple, double and single with two RBIs. Skype also doubled home a pair of runs. Chatham advances to the regional finals on Saturday.
