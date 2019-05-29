{{featured_button_text}}

TICONDEROGA — Ticonderoga plated five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to overturn a four-run deficit and beat Saranac Lake 11-9 to reach the Class C final of the Section VII Softball Tournament.

Saranac Lake had seized an 8-4 lead going into the bottom of the fifth, but the Sentinels (11-8) scored twice to pull within two runs. In the sixth, Saidi St. Andrews hit a two-run double to tie the score at 8-8. Lauren Dixon followed with an RBI double, and Karyssa Alkinburgh added an RBI single.

St. Andrews went 3 for 4 with two doubles and four RBIs, and Alkinburgh went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to lead Ticonderoga.

The Sentinels are scheduled to play Northern Adirondack on Thursday in the Section VII at 4:30 p.m. at Plattsburgh State.

