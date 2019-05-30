{{featured_button_text}}

Ticonderoga 20, Northern Adirondack 3: Ticonderoga sent 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run second inning to blow open the Class C championship game of the Section VII Softball Tournament.

Samantha Montville went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and held Northern Adirondack to five hits with four strikeouts to help the Sentinels to the title win.

Ticonderoga (12-8) advances to play the Section II champion on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at either Moreau Rec or Schalmont High School.

Anna Whitman went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Sentinels, who also got three hits and three RBIs each from Saidi St. Andrews and Jade Charboneau.

