Ticonderoga 20, Northern Adirondack 3: Ticonderoga sent 13 batters to the plate in a nine-run second inning to blow open the Class C championship game of the Section VII Softball Tournament.
Samantha Montville went 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs, and held Northern Adirondack to five hits with four strikeouts to help the Sentinels to the title win.
Ticonderoga (12-8) advances to play the Section II champion on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at either Moreau Rec or Schalmont High School.
Anna Whitman went 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Sentinels, who also got three hits and three RBIs each from Saidi St. Andrews and Jade Charboneau.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.