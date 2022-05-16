Spartans, Salem get top seeds for softball

Queensbury and Salem earned top seeds while Glens Falls and Whitehall got No. 2 seeds as pairings were drawn up for the Section II Softball Tournament on Monday.

Play begins with play-in and opening-round games on Tuesday and runs through championship games on May 26. Play-in games were to have been played on Monday, but rain forced schedule changes even before the first pitch had been thrown.

Queensbury went unbeaten in Foothills Council play to get the top spot in Class A, with Troy ranked second and Averill Park third. The Spartans will host a quarterfinal game against Scotia on Thursday.

South Glens Falls got the fifth seed and starts with a quarterfinal on the road against Burnt Hills on Thursday, with a possible rematch against Queensbury looming in the semifinals. Hudson Falls was slotted sixth and starts on the road at Averill Park.

Glens Falls was a bit of a surprise as the second seed in Class B, where Ichabod Crane was the No. 1 pick. The Indians went 12-7. Coach Craig Archambault said he was hoping to be seeded third through sixth, but a strong performance against Foothills foes and a non-league win against Whitehall might have impressed the seeding committee.

Glens Falls gets a bye to start and hosts Tuesday's Greenville/Schuylerville winner in a quarterfinal on Thursday.

"We know Greenville or Schuylerville will be a tough game," Archambault said. "We played Schuylerville twice and they were one-run games. ... We're happy to get a home game, and we'll go from there."

Whitehall, which won the Adirondack League and went 14-1, drew the second seed in a jam-packed Class C field. Twenty-two teams will take part in a tournament that begins with six outbracket games.

"It's going to be a challenge for any team," Whitehall coach Pam Putorti said. "I don't think there's an easy pass for anybody in the C's."

Whitehall begins with a Wednesday game at home against either Schoharie or Canajoharie.

Greenwich drew the third seed after a strong Wasaren League season and will host Tuesday's Mayfield/Fort Edward-Hartford winner on Wednesday. Lake George, the Adirondack League runner-up, is the No. 4 team and welcomes the winner of Tuesday's Granville/Corinth play-in game on Wednesday.

Warrensburg, the sixth seed, hosts Galway or Waterford on Wednesday.

In contrast to the C's, Class D is a four-team bracket with Salem on top. Three of the four teams come from the Adirondack League. Play starts with semifinals on May 24 at Moreau Rec, when Salem plays No. 4 Fort Ann and No. 2 Argyle meets No. 3 Germantown.

