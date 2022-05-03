 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Spartans beat SGF, stay unbeaten in Foothills

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Queensbury scored three times in the third inning, including two runs on a bunt, and went on to beat South Glens Falls 4-3 to stay unbeaten in Foothills Council softball on Tuesday.

The Spartans scored two runs in the third when Rachel Mannix's short bunt went off a fielder's glove and into foul territory, and another on a Sedona Jones single.

Alexis Rogers got the win with a four-hitter, and she got some help from her fielders. Left fielder Emma Sponzo threw out a runner in the fifth and the game ended with a double play.

The Spartans are seeking to win their first Foothills title in 22 years.

Check back later for a full story.

