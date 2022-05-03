Spartans beat SGF, close in on Foothills title

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Queensbury has hit the ball hard this year, but it wasn’t just the bats that put the Spartans within range of their first Foothills Council softball title in 22 years.

A couple of stellar fielding plays and an odd bunt in the third inning played a big part in Tuesday’s 4-3 win over South Glens Falls. The Spartans improved to 9-0 in league play with three Foothills games remaining.

The biggest play of the game came in the bottom of the fifth, with Queensbury defending the one-run lead. Jillian Capozucca singled through the left side with two outs and a runner on second. The runner rounded third and headed home.

Left fielder Emma Sponzo threw the ball home on the fly. Catcher Lindsey Pepe caught the ball above her head and got the tag down for the out.

“She has a really good arm, so it’s not uncommon for her to make those plays,” Pepe said.

The game ended with shortstop Cassidy Ray snagging a line drive and tagging a baserunner for a double play. It was the Bulldogs’ first season sweep of Foothills games against South High since 1995.

Alexis Rogers got the win from the pitching rubber, scattering four hits. She contributed to the fielding effort, gloving a line drive that was whizzing past her ear in the sixth inning.

“She got the big strikeouts when we needed them, she got the pop ups when we needed them,” coach Laura Laramie said. “So even though she had a walk here or there, that’s going to happen, no one’s perfect every day and she got the outs when we needed them.”

Bunts played a part in both innings in which the Spartans scored runs.

Sponzo walked with one out in the first and moved to second on Rogers’ successful sacrifice. Cassidy Ray doubled for an RBI.

Rogers and Cassidy Ray singled to start the third. Dyllan Ray sacrificed to move the runners up. Rachel Mannix also bunted and it resulted in a short pop that went no more than 20 feet.

The ball tipped off the glove of a diving South High fielder and spun into foul territory. Two runs scored on the play.

“I told the girls we need to be ready for a different kind of strategy today,” Laramie said. “We can’t rely on our hits as we normally do, we have to move runners whenever we get runners on.”

Mannix later scored the all-important fourth run on Sedona Jones’ single.

South High got one run in the first inning when Kylie Craft laid down a bunt and Jade Maille scored from second base. The Bulldogs pulled within one run in the fourth on No. 9 hitter Haley Corso’s two-run double.

The Spartans’ victory was their first on South High’s home field since 2010 and should give them a shot at one of the better seeds when the Class A sectional field is drawn up in a couple of weeks. Their last Foothills title was 2000, when they shared it with South High. Their last outright title was in 1996.

South High fell to 7-2 in Foothills play and is likely to miss out on the league title for first time in a long time. But the Bulldogs played close games against Queensbury both times and will be considered a threat in sectionals.

“Both times we’ve played them we’ve just made mistakes,” coach Laurie Ciuffetelli said

QHS 4, South High 3 Queensbury (9-0, 12-1);103;000;0 — 4 10 2 South High (7-2, 11-3);100;200;0 — 3 4 0 WP — Rogers. LP — Young. 2B — Martens (SGF), Corso (SGF), Pepe (Q), C. Ray (Q).

QHS 4, South High 3

Queensbury (9-0, 12-1) 103 000 0 — 4 10 2

South High (7-2, 11-3) 100 200 0 — 3 4 0

WP — Rogers. LP — Young. 2B — Martens (SGF), Corso (SGF), Pepe (Q), C. Ray (Q).

