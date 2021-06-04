South High wraps up another Foothills softball title

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Hannah Breen pitched another sterling game as South Glens Falls beat Amsterdam 6-0 on Friday to wrap up another Foothills Council softball title.
The Bulldogs, who have ruled the Foothills for more than two decades, completed the league season with a 13-0 record.
South High teams in general have had an exceptional spring season. The baseball team cliched the Foothills title on Thursday with 12-0 win over Johnstown. The boys lacrosse team also finished on top of the Foothills.
Breen pitched a one-hitter and struck out 14. She threw a no-hitter earlier this week against Glens Falls.
The Bulldogs scored twice in the first inning and put the game away with three more in the fourth. Breen went 3 for 3. Vanessa LeBrun drove in two runs. Emma Martens, Jillian Capozucca and Maddy Ring also contributed hits.