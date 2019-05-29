{{featured_button_text}}

MOREAU — Hannah Breen pitched a five-hitter with six strikeouts and Kasen Lemay belted a home run and a double with three RBIs to lead South Glens Falls to a 7-3 Class A quarterfinal victory in the Section II Softball Tournament.

Jadin Swartz went 3 for 4 for the second-seeded Bulldogs (15-0), who also got two hits each from Christine Mallette, Leah VanDerwarker and Emily Beames. VanDerwarker had two RBIs.

South High advances to play sixth-seeded Troy in the semifinals, set for Thursday at 3 p.m. at Schalmont High School.

