South Glens Falls and Salem drew the No. 1 seeds, and Whitehall received a No. 2 seed as pairings were announced for the Section II Softball Tournament on Monday.

Play begins with opening-round games on Tuesday and runs through the five class championship games on May 25.

South High, 17-3 overall and the Foothills Council champion, is the top seed in Class A as the Bulldogs pursue their first Section II title since 2021.

It is also South High’s first foray into sectionals under a new coach in more than 30 years, as Marissa Macey took the reins from Laurie Ciuffetelli this season.

“I was proud of the girls — new coach, it was a big adjustment at the beginning of the season, but they worked hard and they earned that spot,” said Macey whose team hosts either Columbia or Mohonasen in a quarterfinal on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. at Moreau Rec.

“I coached some of the girls on JV, but when you’re taking over a program with the level of success we’ve had, you don’t know if the team is going to buy in,” Macey said. “The girls and I worked really hard to get to know each other and what our expectations were. I knew the potential was there.”

Fifth-seeded Hudson Falls plays at Averill Park in Thursday’s quarterfinals, while No. 6 seed Queensbury travels to Burnt Hills.

Salem (8-10) is the highest seed in Class D, where none of the teams has a winning record and four of them are from the Adirondack League. The Generals, who lost to eventual state semifinalist Argyle in last year’s final, are also pursuing their second title in three seasons.

“My older girls have talked about our end goal, to get back to the finals,” Salem coach Bridget Dusha said. “Winning the league would have been nice, but we’re going for that opportunity to get back to the finals and win.”

The Generals have a bye to the May 23 semifinals at Moreau Rec, awaiting the winner of Thursday’s opener between Fort Ann and Hartford-Fort Edward. No. 2 seed Argyle faces Germantown in a rematch of last year’s sectional semifinal.

Adirondack League champion Whitehall (13-1) is seeded second in what again appears to be a stacked Class C. The Railroaders, who lost to eventual state champion Greenwich in last year’s semifinals, are seeded behind Chatham, while the Witches (13-3) are the No. 3 seed. Adirondack runner-up Lake George is seeded fifth, with Warrensburg sixth.

Other than Chatham, which gets a bye, all of the Class C teams host opening-round games Tuesday, with Whitehall taking on Granville, Greenwich facing Mayfield, Lake George taking on Hoosic Valley and Warrensburg hosting Duanesburg. Quarterfinals are set for Thursday at the higher seeds.

Glens Falls (13-7) drew the third seed in Class B behind top-seeded Ichabod Crane and Tamarac. Glens Falls hosts Broadalbin-Perth in an opening-round game Tuesday, while No. 4 seed Schuylerville (10-9) takes on Rensselaer-Loudonville Christian.

The Class C and D semifinals and finals are set for Moreau Rec, while the Class AA, A and B semis and finals will be held at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta on May 23 and 25.