ROTTERDAM — Kasen Lemay drove in three runs on two hits, including a home run, on Thursday to lead South Glens Falls to an 8-5 Class A semifinal victory over Troy at Schalmont High School.
The second-seeded Bulldogs, 16-0 and ranked second in the state, advance to face Ballston Spa (19-3) in the finals of the Section II Softball Tournament, set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta.
It is the second straight trip to the finals for South High, which lost to Averill Park last year.
Hannah Breen held Troy to six hits and struck out six batters for South High, which also got a double from Emily Beames and a single and two RBIs from Jadin Swartz.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.