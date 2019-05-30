{{featured_button_text}}
BEATING THE THROW

Greenwich's Eliza Jordan slides home before Lake George catcher Alli Zilm can catch the ball during the Class C semifinal on Thursday at Moreau Rec Park.

 Jenn March, Special to The Post-Star

ROTTERDAM — Kasen Lemay drove in three runs on two hits, including a home run, on Thursday to lead South Glens Falls to an 8-5 Class A semifinal victory over Troy at Schalmont High School.

The second-seeded Bulldogs, 16-0 and ranked second in the state, advance to face Ballston Spa (19-3) in the finals of the Section II Softball Tournament, set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta.

It is the second straight trip to the finals for South High, which lost to Averill Park last year.

Hannah Breen held Troy to six hits and struck out six batters for South High, which also got a double from Emily Beames and a single and two RBIs from Jadin Swartz.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments