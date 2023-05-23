MALTA — On the South Glens Falls softball team, each player has a job, and what that job is exactly depends on the game situation.

When the Bulldogs needed it most Tuesday, they came through — from Jessica Beames pitching in the seventh, to Kylee Craft delivering the winning run with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Craft drove in her older sister, Kayden, with a walkoff single to lift South High to a 5-4 Class A semifinal victory over Averill Park in the Section II Softball Tournament.

Top-seeded South High, which improved to 19-3, advances to face defending champion Troy (18-4) in the finals, set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields.

“A very inside pitch,” said Kylee Craft, the Bulldogs’ sophomore shortstop, of her game-winning hit. “Just protecting the plate, knowing I had runners in scoring position, just trying to get contact on it.”

Contact, she got, drilling a grounder between shortstop and third base, then beating the throw to first before being mobbed by her cheering teammates, including her sister after she crossed the plate.

The play capped a three-run rally, after Averill Park (16-6) had taken a 4-2 lead on a two-run double by Maryssa Crosier in the top of the sixth.

“Our game plan is for everyone to focus on what their job is at the time — whether it’s to get on base, or lay a bunt down, or be an excellent teammate in the dugout,” first-year Bulldogs coach Marissa Macey said. “And we’ve had some close games this year, so they’ve had practice doing that. I’m just amazed at their composure even in stressful situations.”

South High tied the score at 4-4 in the bottom of the sixth, getting RBI singles from Kylee Craft and Autumn Roberts.

Then, Beames — the junior lefty who had relieved starter Tori Young in the sixth — retired the side in order in the top of the seventh.

“I knew I had a job to do, so I just relied on my defense to help me through it,” Beames said. “I know pressure is a privilege, so I just did what I normally do and relied on my muscle memory.”

“They call her the Sandman,” Macey said. “She’s been our closer — she came on in a close game and she’s done that countless games this season. She doesn’t get as many innings as Tori, but when she comes in, she does an amazing job for us. So proud of her to handle herself in a game like that.”

In the bottom of the inning, Kayden Craft reached on a fielder’s choice, moved to second on Emily Kamber’s sacrifice bunt and third on Ava Kill’s single, setting up for Kylee Craft’s winning RBI. Kamber had hit a two-run single in the first inning.

“The faith that we have in each other is really what carries us,” senior catcher Jill Capozucca said. “We know whoever’s going up to the (batter’s) box is going to do their job, and same thing on defense. Our defense has been amazing because we’re all putting in the work, we all have the same goal in mind, we’re working together for each other.”

Class A Semifinal Averill Park;000;022;0 — 4;6;1 South High;200;002;1 — 5;9;1 WP — Jessica Beames. LP — Abby Colwill. 3B — Maryssa Crosier (AP), Maisie Dawson (AP). 2B — Maryssa Crosier (AP), Abby Colwill (AP).