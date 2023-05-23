MALTA — Kylee Craft drove in her sister Kayden with the winning run Tuesday to lift South Glens Falls to a 5-4 Class A semifinal victory over Averill Park in the Section II Softball Tournament.

Kylee Craft's walkoff single capped the top-seeded Bulldogs' rally from a 4-2 sixth-inning deficit to reach the finals for the first time since 2021.

South High (19-3) is scheduled to face defending champion Troy in the finals, set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields.

Kylee Craft and Autumn Roberts each hit RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to pull South High into a 4-4 tie. After pitcher Jessica Beames retired the side in the seventh, the Bulldogs (19-3) scratched out one more run for the win.

GLENS FALLS 16, TAMARAC 4: In the Class B semifinals, Jaelynn Graham drove in five runs with a pair of homers and Izzy Johnson added a home run and a triple for four RBIs to power Glens Falls.

In a game shortened to six innings, Glens Falls trailed 2-1 before sending 15 batters to the plate and scoring 10 runs in the top of the fifth. The Red and Black added five more runs in the sixth and finished the game with 19 hits.

Glens Falls (16-7) takes on four-time defending champion Ichabod Crane for the Class B crown on Thursday at 5 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields.

