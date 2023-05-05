QUEENSBURY — Emma Martens nearly went a step too far down the third-base line on a squeeze bunt Friday afternoon.

The South Glens Falls senior was caught in a rundown in the top of the sixth inning of the Bulldogs' Foothills Council softball showdown with Glens Falls. After a frantic few seconds, she scrambled safely back to third.

"Oh, shoot," Martens recalled her reaction at the time, with a relieved laugh. "As soon as (the pitcher) caught the ball and it wasn't a bunt — because it was supposed to be a squeeze actually, so I was already sprinting home. So the adrenaline kind of kicked in and I ran the other way.

"A bit scary, but I'm glad it turned out good," she added.

Moments later, Martens scored the go-ahead run on a fielder's choice groundout by Haley Corso to give South High a 3-2 lead over Glens Falls.

Then, as the skies opened in the bottom of the seventh, Martens made the final out of the game on a nifty catch behind first base to seal victory for the Bulldogs. South High took sole possession of first place in the North Division at 8-0 in the league, 12-3 overall.

Martens had led off the sixth with a base hit up the middle, moved to second on a sac bunt and third on a wild pitch.

"It was a bunt play, so she kind of got stuck, but she did her job," said Marissa Macey, South High' first-year coach. "If we get stuck, we get in a pickle, she found a way to be safe. She's a senior player, she's a veteran player — she knows how to run the bases. She came in clutch with that catch, too, in the last inning."

"It came down to one little play at third," Glens Falls coach Craig Archambault said. "We had that girl picked off of third; we didn't execute to get it. We might be still playing."

Martens had opened the scoring for the Bulldogs in the second inning, hitting a double and eventually scoring on a wild pitch.

Glens Falls (7-2, 10-6) scored both of its runs in the bottom of the second, on a single by Cierra Hirsch and a sac fly by Gianna Balestrino.

South High tied the score at 2-2 in the fifth, as No. 9 batter Ava Kill doubled down the third-base line with two out, then scored on Tori Young's single.

Young and lefty Jessica Beames combined to pitch a four-hitter with five strikeouts. Beames retired six of the last seven batters to seal it.

"Our team finds a way to win in hard situations — they came in, they did their job, they adjusted throughout the game and found a way to put the ball in play," Macey said.

Macey took over this season from longtime coach Laurie Ciuffetelli, who retired after 33 years at the Bulldogs' helm.

"I think the team's handling the coaching change very, very well. It's a different coaching style, but we've adjusted well," Martens said. "She's more laid back, but she still has the same coaching ethics, so I'm very happy with that."

"I don't think I'll ever be able to fill her role," said Macey, who as Marissa Carpenter helped South High to one of its two state titles under Ciuffetelli, in 2007. "I take a lot of leadership from her and my experience playing for her. I try to instill that same sense of high expectations, work hard, play hard. We've talked a lot about culture and core values, and we've been sticking to that throughout the season."

Glens Falls' solid defense kept the game close, turning a double play and making several routine putouts behind pitcher Gianna Endieveri, who scattered six hits.

"We've been a little up and down, but we're competitive with everybody," Archambault said. "I'm happy with where we're going, we have three tough ones left in the league and Lake George, so it'll be a good week for us to get primed up and ready to go into sectionals. We're hoping to make a good run like we did last year."