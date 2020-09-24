South Glens Falls softball pitcher commits to Saint Rose

South Glens Falls softball pitcher Hannah Breen had to do a little more work than one normally might in the college recruitment process, but in the end it was worth it.

The right-handed senior recently committed to attending Saint Rose, a Division II member of the Northeast-10 Conference, next fall.

Breen said it was difficult not having a high school season in the spring because of the coronavirus pandemic, and that her summer season with the Adirondack Pride helped make up for the fact that college coaches couldn’t see her as much as normal. She made a video of her softball skills that she sent to coaches.

In the video, Breen is shown pitching a fastball, curveball, riser, screwball and changeup. Also, South Glens Falls coach Laurie Ciuffetelli appears, explaining Breen’s good qualities.

In the video, Ciuffetelli said, among other things, “Hannah is an overall athlete, so that’s what makes her the most effective on the team. … Hannah is just at the tip of what she can do because she is a three-sport athlete. She has that much more potential to really hit when she gets more coaches and someone who’s working with her every day on pitching.”