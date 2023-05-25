Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

MALTA — Uncharacteristic errors, uncharacteristic poor hitting, they both haunted South Glens Falls on Thursday.

With their bats silenced by Troy lefty Olivia DeCitise, the Bulldogs found few answers as they were quietly ushered out of the Section II Softball Tournament with a 6-2 loss in the Class A championship.

Four errors also stung, turning a 2-0 deficit into a 6-1 hole late in the game.

"Definitely not our best performance," said Marissa Macey, South High's first-year head coach. "I wish we could have another shot at it. I'd love to get beat with a clean game — we didn't have our cleanest game today."

The top-seeded Bulldogs, who finished 19-4 overall, were trying to win their first Section II title since 2021. Troy won its second straight crown.

DeCitise, the Suburban Council Player of the Year, pitched a complete-game four-hitter with eight strikeouts and five walks. She helped her own cause with a two-run homer over the fence in right-center field.

The Flying Horses (19-4) — held to six hits by Tori Young and Jessica Beames — also got an RBI single from Vanessa Quinn and scored three runs on errors.

South High got an RBI double from Foothills Council Player of the Year Jill Capozucca in the fifth, and a fielder's choice RBI by Emily Kamber in the sixth for its runs. The Bulldogs left six runners on base.

"It was a matter of execution — we had a lot of plays where we had runners on base and we didn't get the hit," Macey said.

Macey said her team — led by seniors Capozucca, Young, Emma Martens, Kayden Craft and Lucy Zimolka — had gained momentum after a slow start.

"This team was pretty special; we had five seniors and really played with a lot of heart," Macey said. "I was hoping for a better outcome today, but I don't want this one game to overshadow the great season they had. Undefeated in the Foothills — really a great year for the girls."