Sentinels fall in Section VII softball final

Northern Adirondack received contributions up and down the lineup as every player had at least a hit, run scored or run batted in.

"We talked before the game about how we did not want to fall behind in the first, but we did," Bobcats coach Dennis LaBarge said.

"There were some big eyes coming in, but we knew we had to grab momentum back, and we did. We had to gradually get it back. The girls were really relaxed today. I was proud of that. They supported each other all game."

The Sentinels jumped out to a fast start thanks to a leadoff single from Kennedy Davis, an RBI single by Lizzie Rich and a run-scoring single off the bat off Cassidy Mattison.

After that, however, Ticonderoga managed to record just two more hits and had a small rally stopped quickly when Abby Peryea turned a sparkling 6-3 double play in the fifth frame for Northern Adirondack.

"Rhylee kept us off balance," Sentinels coach Eric Mullen said. "She is a great pitcher. We saw her three times this year, and each time, we struggled to catch up to her.