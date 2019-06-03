Because of the threat of bad weather on Tuesday, all times have been advanced for championship games in the Section II Softball Tournament.
The games, being held at Luther Forest in Malta and Moreau Rec, are now scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.
TUESDAY'S GAMES
Class AA Final
Colonie vs. Bethlehem at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.
Class A Final
South Glens Falls vs. Ballston Spa at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.
Class B Final
Schuylerville vs. Ichabod Crane at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.
Class C Final
Lake George vs. Chatham at Moreau Rec, 3:45 p.m.
Class D Final
Fort Ann vs. Whitehall at Moreau Rec, 3:45 p.m.
