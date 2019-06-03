{{featured_button_text}}

Because of the threat of bad weather on Tuesday, all times have been advanced for championship games in the Section II Softball Tournament.

The games, being held at Luther Forest in Malta and Moreau Rec, are now scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.

TUESDAY'S GAMES

Class AA Final

Colonie vs. Bethlehem at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.

Class A Final

South Glens Falls vs. Ballston Spa at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.

Class B Final

Schuylerville vs. Ichabod Crane at Luther Forest in Malta, 3:45 p.m.

Class C Final

Lake George vs. Chatham at Moreau Rec, 3:45 p.m.

Class D Final

Fort Ann vs. Whitehall at Moreau Rec, 3:45 p.m.

