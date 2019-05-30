{{featured_button_text}}

Schuylerville 9, Mechanicville 3: Schuylerville bunched six runs in the final three innings to pull away to a Class B semifinal victory over Mechanicville.

Teagan Andrews scattered seven hits and fanned eight batters to pick up the pitching win for the Black Horses, who returned to the Section II finals for the second straight year. Andrews also went 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs at the plate.

Schuylerville (13-7), the sixth seed, is scheduled for a rematch with top-seeded Ichabod Crane (20-1), which beat the Horses for the Class B sectional crown last season. The teams play Tuesday at 5 p.m. at the Luther Forest Athletic Fields in Malta.

Anya Vautrin went 3 for 4 with an RBI for Schuylerville, which also got two hits and an RBI each from Natalie Myers, Molly Elder and Sydney Warmt. Molly Vianese added a solo home run for the Horses.

