MORICHES — Kaitlyn Macumber struck out 15 as Deposit-Hancock defeated Salem 4-1 in the Class D semifinals of the State Softball Tournament on Friday.

Sophia Keays had three hits for the Generals, who ended their season at 11-11.

Salem scored its lone run in third inning when Taylor Cary scored with two outs on Keays' single and an error to force a 1-1 tie. Deposit-Hancock came back with two runs in the bottom of the inning.

Deposit-Hancock, the defending state champion, moves on to face Scio/Friendship in Saturday's championship game.

Check back later for a full story from this game.

Friday's state scoreboard Scores from Friday's action in state high school tournaments, updated as the day goes along.