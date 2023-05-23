MOREAU — Sophia Keays didn't have it easy, and neither did her Salem teammates.

Once holders of a 5-0 lead, the Generals watched Fort Ann score five times in the top of the third inning. But Salem got the hits it needed and Keays got the outs when she needed them.

It gave the Generals a 7-6 victory over the Cardinals in the Class D semifinals of the Section II Softball Tournament on Tuesday. They move on to face Argyle in an all-Adirondack League championship game at Moreau Rec on Thursday (5 p.m.).

Everyone in the Salem batting order reached base at least once. The biggest hit was Sierra Phillips' solo home run in the bottom of the third, which put Salem back into the lead. Hannah Gongola drove in Keays with the eventual deciding run in the fourth with a single to center field.

"It really helped that Sierra, one of our stronger hitters, hit a home run," coach Bridget Dusha said. "It was very timely to get us back the lead."

Keays recovered quickly after giving up five runs in the third, but had to work her way out of jams. She escaped a bases-loaded jam in the sixth with a fly ball and struck out the fall batter of the game in the seventh with two runners on base.

"I knew that the girls behind me had my back," said Keays, who took as starter in the fifth game of the season. "They can hit, and we’ve hit this pitcher before, so I knew they had it and they can hit whenever they need to, and they produced today."

"It was our goal to get back to finals," Dusha said. "That’s what we worked for. I wasn’t really surprised to get to where we’re at, because this team really knows how to pull through when we need it."

Taylor Cary, Gongola, Kayla McCauliffe and Phillips all had two-hit games for Salem. Angel Aratare had a single and a double for Fort Ann.

LIVE: Tuesday's Sectional Scoreboard Scores from Tuesday's sectional playoff games, updated as results become available.